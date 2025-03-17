Edwards drops 41 as Wolves win eighth straight, 128-102 over skidding Jazz View Photo

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 41 points on Sunday as the Minnesota Timberwolves won their eighth straight, beating the Utah Jazz 128-102.

Jaden McDaniels had a double-double by halftime and finished with 20 points and 12 rebounds, while Donte DiVincenzo had 11 points and seven assists for the Timberwolves, who are in a tight battle with Golden State for sixth place in the Western Conference.

Collin Sexton led Utah with 22 points, while Walker Kessler had 15 points and 19 rebounds. Laurie Markkanen added 16 points for the Jazz, who have lost nine in a row.

Edwards hit 16 of 27 shots and made five 3-pointers, topping 40 points in a game for the seventh time this season.

Takeaways

Jazz: Playing without two of their top three scorers — guard Keyonte George (foot) and forward John Collins (ankle) — the Jazz committed 22 turnovers and couldn’t mount much consistency on offense.

Timberwolves: Minnesota’s last loss came at Utah on Feb. 28, a game in which the Wolves were missing three starters — Edwards (suspension), Rudy Gobert (lower back) and Julius Randle (groin strain).

Key moment

Edwards scored 19 points in the game’s first eight minutes, capping the run with a dunk in traffic over the 7-foot Kessler that put Minnesota on top 28-12.

Key stat

Edwards (8,731 career points) passed Andrew Wiggins for third place on the Timberwolves’ all-time scoring list. He now trails only Kevin Garnett (19,201) and Karl-Anthony Towns (13,121).

Up next

Both teams are in action Monday, with the Timberwolves hosting Indiana and Utah facing the Bulls in Chicago.

___

By PATRICK DONNELLY

Associated Press