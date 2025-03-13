Kennard and Morant convert late 3-pointers to lead Grizzlies past Jazz 122-115 View Photo

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Luke Kennard scored 30 points and Ja Morant had 28, helping the Memphis Grizzlies top the Utah Jazz 122-115 on Wednesday night.

Kennard went 7 for 9 from 3-point range, and Morant was 4 for 7 from deep. Desmond Bane added 17 points as Memphis posted its fourth straight win.

Utah lost its seventh consecutive game. Collin Sexton had 22 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, and John Collins also scored 22 points.

Sexton scored to give the Jazz a 115-114 lead with 1:16 left, but Kennard responded with a 3 for the Grizzlies. Morant then hit another 3 to make it 120-115 with 12 seconds remaining.

Referee Scott Twardoski did not return for the second half, leaving a two-man crew of Ed Malloy and Brandon Schwab. Twardoski was sidelined by an unspecified injury.

Takeaways

Jazz: The Jazz are winless in March. They went 12 for 34 from 3-point range, compared to 20 for 44 for the Grizzlies.

Grizzlies: Kennard and Morant led the way as Memphis continued its fight for home-court advantage in the postseason.

Key moment

Kennard’s 3-pointer from the right corner fell with 2:50 remaining, and he was fouled by Sexton. He converted the free throw for a 114-111 lead.

Key stat

The Jazz outrebounded Memphis 60-39, including 17 on the offensive glass.

Up next

Both teams play Friday. The Jazz host the Raptors, and the Grizzlies continue a four-game homestand against the Cavaliers.

