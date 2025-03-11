Toronto native A.J. Lawson paces 4 double-doubles for Raptors in 119-104 win over Wizards View Photo

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto native A.J. Lawson made seven 3-pointers while scoring a career-high 32 points, and he also had 12 of the Raptors’ franchise-record 73 rebounds in a 119-104 victory over the Washington Wizards on Monday night.

The Raptors (22-43) had four players with at least 10 rebounds in the same game for the first time in franchise history, and all had double-doubles. Their 73 rebounds are the most in the NBA this season.

Scottie Barnes had 14 points and 13 rebounds for Toronto, and RJ Barrett finished with 14 points, 10 boards and eight assists. Orlando Robinson had 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Alex Sarr had 16 points and 11 rebounds for the NBA-worst Wizards (13-50), who had won their previous two games, including two nights earlier in Toronto. Jordan Poole also had 16 points while Tristan Vukcevic had 15.

Takeaways

Wizards: Already without veterans Khris Middleton (ankle) and Marcus Smart (right index finger), the Wizards lost starter Bilal Coulibaly with 3:36 left in the first quarter after he landed hard on the floor after being fouled on a shot. He missed a free throw, and then departed because of right hamstring tightness.

Raptors: A nice rebound for the Raptors two nights after a 118-117 loss when Jamal Shead’s running layup at the buzzer was ruled to be late after the team was already celebrating what it thought was a victory.

Key moment

Barnes had a dunk and a run-ending layup as Toronto went ahead to stay with a 10-0 spurt in the first 3 1/2 minutes after halftime.

Key stat

Toronto had 28 offensive rebounds, leading to 33 second-chance points.

Up next

The Wizards play at Detroit on Tuesday night. Toronto stays home to host Philadelphia on Wednesday.

