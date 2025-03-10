Morant and Bane help Grizzlies hang on to beat Pelicans 107-104

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Ja Morant scored 32 points and Desmond Bane added 30 to lead the Memphis Grizzlies past the New Orleans Pelicans 107-104 on Sunday night.

Morant also had six assists and three steals for the Grizzlies, who trailed 64-57 at halftime.

Trey Murphy III scored 27 points for the Pelicans. Karlo Matkovic added 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Morant missed one free throw, but then made his second with 6.2 seconds left to make it a three-point game. Jose Alvarado and Kelly Olynyk missed 3-point attempts for the Pelicans to try to force overtime.

Key moment

The Grizzlies took the lead for good with 3:37 remaining in the fourth quarter on a jump shot by Morant to make it 98-97.

Key stat

The Grizzlies outrebounded the Pelicans 57 to 39.

Up next

The Grizzlies play the Phoenix Suns on Monday night to begin a four-game homestand. The Pelicans play the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night.

