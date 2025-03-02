De’Aaron Fox hits 20-footer with 2.6 seconds left in the Spurs’ 130-128 victory over the Grizzlies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — De’Aaron Fox broke a tie with a 20-footer with 2.6 seconds left for the last of his 20 points and the San Antonio Spurs beat the Memphis Grizzlies 130-128 on Saturday night.

Memphis center Jaren Jackson Jr. had tied it with 22.3 seconds left on a 3-pointer that banked in, setting the stage for Fox’s final basket.

Fox’s teammates mobbed him after Santi Aldama missed a desperation heave as the horn sounded.

Stephon Castle had 24 points and seven assists to help the Spurs end a four-game losing streak. Devin Vassell matched Fox with 20 points, and Jeremy Sochan added 18.

Jackson scored 42 points. Jaylen Wells had 18 for Memphis, and Zach Edey had 17 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.

Memphis was coming off a 114-113 loss to the New York Knicks on Friday night, and the Grizzlies played without their starting backcourt of Ja Morant and Desmond Bane, who sat out with various soreness on the second game of a back-to-back.

The Spurs shot 61% in the first half en route to a 77-58 lead.

Takeaways

Spurs: San Antonio went on a 27-8 run spanning the first and second quarter, stretching the lead to 19. That was enough for San Antonio to weather several Memphis rallies in the second half.

Grizzlies: Memphis had lost three of four entering Saturday night, but all four games were close, coming down to a one possession difference with a minute to play.

Key moment

Fox’s winning 20-footer.

Key stat

A night after a season-low 3-pointers made with four, Memphis did better going 11 of 38 .

Up next

The Spurs entertain Oklahoma City on Sunday. Memphis hosts Atlanta on Monday.

By CLAY BAILEY

Associated Press