Bol scores 25 points and Suns snap 3-game skid with 125-108 win over shorthanded Pelicans

PHOENIX (AP) — Bol Bol scored 25 points, one shy of his career high, and the Phoenix Suns never trailed in defeating the New Orleans Pelicans 125-108 to snap a three-game skid Friday night.

Nick Richards had 19 points and a game-high 12 rebounds for the Suns, who had lost seven of their last eight. Royce O’Neal scored 18 points off the bench, while Devin Booker had 17 points and nine assists. Kevin Durant also scored 17.

The Pelicans beat the Suns on Thursday, but played this game without Zion Williamson and CJ McCollum, who rested after recovering from injuries earlier this season. Williamson had his first career triple-double in New Orleans’ 124-116 victory.

Rookie Yves Missi matched his season high with 24 points for New Orleans. Jordan Hawkins also scored 24 for the Pelicans.

Phoenix played without Bradley Beal (left calf) and Grayson Allen (left foot).

Takeaways

Pelicans: Kelly Olynyk and Bruce Brown returned to the lineup after sitting out Thursday night. Olynyk finished with 11 points and Brown had 10. Antonio Reeves (11 points) and Trey Murphy III (10) also were in double figures for New Orleans.

Suns: Led by as many as 29 points before New Orleans’ 38-point fourth quarter. Phoenix has allowed opponents to score 100 or more in 17 consecutive games.

Key moment

Bol scored 10 of the Suns’ first 20 points as they took an early 14-point lead. Phoenix led 40-18 after the first quarter.

Key stat

After a season-low six turnovers in Thursday’s victory, New Orleans matched that total in the first quarter Friday. The Pelicans finished with 15.

Up next

Both teams next play Sunday with New Orleans at Utah and Phoenix hosting Minnesota.

