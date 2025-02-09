Trae Young scores 35 points and has 14 assists in Atlanta’s 125-111 victory over Washington

WASHINGTON (AP) — Trae Young scored 35 points and had 14 assists to help the Atlanta Hawks to a 125-111 victory over the Washington Wizards on Saturday night.

Zaccharie Risacher added 18 points as Atlanta completed back-to-back wins for the first time since winning three straight from Jan. 14-18.

Georges Niang had 16 points in his Hawks debut after being dealt by Cleveland at this week’s NBA trade deadline.

Rookie Bub Carrington scored a career-high 23 points for Washington in its second straight loss after a season-best three consecutive wins. Jordan Poole added 21 points a night after scoring a career-best 45 in a loss to Cleveland.

Takeaways

Hawks: Niang was one of three new trade acquisitions to debut. His former Cavaliers teammate Caris LeVert scored nine points in 15 minutes off the bench. Terance Mann had four points in 25 minutes in his first game after his arrival from the Los Angeles Clippers in a three-team deal.

Wizards: Carrington’s excellent performance helped Washington close what was a 23-point deficit to seven during the fourth quarter. But Poole’s struggles from 3-point range continued. He went 1 for 8 to extend his stretch of shooting 30% or worse from that range to four games.

Key moment

Young scored 12 points during a 23-4 Atlanta run that stretched across halftime and turned a six-point deficit into a 69-58 lead.

Key stat

The Hawks won on the strength of superior 3-point shooting. They finished 40.9% (18 of 44) from beyond the arc, while Washington shot 25% (9 of 36)

Up Next

On Monday night, the Wizards host San Antonio and the Hawks visit Orlando.

By IAN NICHOLAS QUILLEN

Associated Press