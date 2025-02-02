Sexton scores 22 points and Jazz beat Magic 113-99 to snap 8-game losing streak View Photo

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Collin Sexton scored 22 points and John Collins added 19 to help the Utah Jazz snap an eight-game losing streak with a 113-99 victory over the Orlando Magic on Saturday.

Sexton also dished out seven assists for the Jazz, who won at home for just the fourth time this season. Walker Kessler had 15 rebounds while Lauri Markkanen added 12 points, 11 rebounds, and three blocks.

Franz Wagner led Orlando with 37 points, while making a career-high 18 free throws. Cole Anthony added 23 for the Magic, who have lost six straight away from home and eight of their last nine games overall.

Orlando cut a double-digit deficit to 39-35 early in the second quarter behind three straight baskets from Anthony, Paolo Banchero, and Jett Howard. Utah pulled away for good before halftime. Sexton drove for a pair of layups and made four free throws to fuel a 15-3 run that extended the Jazz lead to 54-38.

Utah led by double digits throughout the second half.

Takeaways

Magic: Banchero shot 4 of 19 from the field — finishing with nine points — a week after going 1 of 14 against Portland.

Jazz: Collins played in just his fourth game since December but has been efficient on offense in that stretch. He has shot 56% or better from the field in three of those four contests.

Key moment

Utah scored seven baskets over eight possessions to open a 24-11 lead late in the first quarter. Collins fueled the run with a pair of dunks and a three-point play.

Key stat

Utah outscored Orlando 16-0 in the paint in the first quarter.

Up next

Both teams are back in action on Monday night. Orlando is at Golden State while Utah hosts Indiana.

