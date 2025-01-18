Mavericks beat Thunder 106-98 as OKC All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander sits with wrist injury View Photo

DALLAS (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 25 points, Spencer Dinwiddie and P.J. Washington Jr. added 16 apiece and the Dallas Mavericks beat Oklahoma City 106-98 Friday night as Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed his first game of the season.

Gilgeous-Alexander, the NBA’s leading scorer with a 31.6 average, was sidelined by a sprained wrist, one night after scoring 40 points in a dominating 134-114 victory over Cleveland in a matchup of the Western and Eastern Conference leaders.

The Mavericks (23-19) snapped a three-game losing streak.

Dallas outscored Oklahoma City 41-17 in the second period, including 16-3 in points off turnovers, and led 63-43 at halftime. The Thunder cut their deficit to a point (77-76) by outscoring the Mavericks 33-14 in the third. The Mavericks closed out the win by outscoring the Thunder 29-22 in the fourth.

Jalen Williams scored 19 points and Lu Dort added 18 for the Thunder (34-7).

Takeaways

Thunder: It was the first time this season OKC hasn’t had a 20-point scorer.

Mavericks: Dereck Lively II missed his second straight game with a sprained ankle. Reserves Jaden Hardy and Dwight Powell joined the injury list. Hardy sprained an ankle, playing only 1:19 in the first half. Powell injured a hip in the third period.

Key moment

After the Thunder successfully challenged to win possession trailing 98-93 with 1:20 left, Kyrie Irving rebounded Williams’ missed floater and Dinwiddie hit his second 3-pointer of the final three minutes for an eight-point lead.

Key stat

The Mavericks became the first team to beat the Thunder twice this season. Both wins came without All-Star Luka Doncic, who has missed 20 games with multiple injuries and has been sidelined since Christmas with a calf strain.

Up next

The Thunder begin a three-game homestand Sunday against Brooklyn. The Mavericks are at Charlotte on Monday.

