Murphy and Williamson carry the Pelicans to a 119-113 win over the Bulls View Photo

CHICAGO (AP) — Trey Murphy III scored 32 points and Zion Williamson added 21 as the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Chicago Bulls 119-113 on Tuesday night.

Williamson, in his third game since returning from a left hamstring strain and a one-game suspension, led the Pelicans in rebounds (seven) and assists (nine). Murphy shot 9 for 20 from the field — just 2 for 13 from 3-point distance — and was helped by hitting all 12 of his free throws.

The Pelicans, who are last in the Western Conference, have won four of their last seven games to improve to 9-32.

Zach LaVine, limited to two points in the first half, finished with 25 points for the Bulls. Nikola Vucevic had 22 points and 15 rebounds, and Coby White scored 22.

Takeaways

Pelicans: New Orleans struggled early, hitting 36.5% of its shots and going 4 for 24 from deep in the first two periods. In the second, the Pelicans made 10 of 25 3-pointers and shot 52.3% overall.

Bulls: LaVine’s 30-point hot streak ended at six games as Chicago’s star guard had just two points on 1-of-7 shooting at the half.

Key moment

With the game tied at 88, the Pelicans went on a 10-2 run to jump out an eight-point lead. Jose Alvarado hit two 3s to make the score 98-90, forcing Bulls coach Billy Donovan to call a timeout.

Key stat

New Orleans shot 12 for 22 in the fourth quarter while Chicago was 12 of 32. After entering the final period tied at 86, the Pelicans outscored the Bulls 33-27.

Up next

New Orleans will host the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday. Chicago is back in action on Wednesday, hosting Atlanta.

BY GAVIN DORSEY

Associated Press