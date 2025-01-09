Maxey scores 29 points to lead 76ers past Washington 109-103 View Photo

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tyrese Maxey scored the go-ahead basket with 23.7 seconds left and finished with 29 points to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 109-103 win over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night.

Guerschon Yabusele scored 21 points and blocked a potential tying layup with 14 seconds left to preserve the win for the Sixers.

Joel Embiid, Paul George, Kyle Lowry and Andre Drummond all sat out for Philadelphia while Washington played without leading scorer Jordan Poole and Malcolm Brogdon.

With so many key starters out and both teams well under .500, there was a preseason vibe at the Wells Fargo Center until the Wizards made a serious run in the fourth.

Bilal Coulibaly helped Washington rally from a 16-point hole and stretched the lead to 101-98 on a jumper. Eric Gordon hit the tying 3 for the Sixers.

Maxey hit 11 of 27 shots and had six assists for the Sixers. Gordon and Kelly Oubre Jr. each scored 15 points.

Jared Butler scored 26 points for the Wizards and Corey Kispert had 23.

Takeaways

Wizards: The Wizards have lost four straight games and six of seven. They have the worst record in the NBA at 6-29.

76ers: Tickets on the secondary market were going for less than $10 each in the lower 100 level right before tipoff. The fans who did attend the game — including “Party of Five” actor Scott Wolf — saw Maxey go off late. Maxey, an All-Star last season, struggled at times as the go-to scorer this season with Embiid and George out so often.

Key moment

Kuzma appeared to get away with a travel on a bucket that gave Washington a 103-101 lead. Maxey, though, came through with two free throws that tied the score. His next basket was the winner.

Key stat

Washington made only 6 of 9 free throws.

Up Next

Wizards play at Chicago on Friday, while 76ers host New Orleans.

