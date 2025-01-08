Anthony Edwards scores 32 and the Timberwolves top the Pelicans 104-97 in Zion Williamson’s return

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Anthony Edwards highlighted a 32-point performance with seven 3-pointers, and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the New Orleans Pelicans 104-97 on Tuesday night to take some luster off of Zion Williamson’s return from a 27-game absence.

Williamson, who’d been sidelined by a left hamstring strain, had 22 points, six rebounds, four assists, three steals and a block in 27 minutes in his seventh game this season.

Former Pelican Julius Randle scored 16 points and ex-LSU star Naz Reid had 13 points and 12 rebounds for Minnesota, which led most of the game and by as many as 13 points. Rudy Gobert had 14 rebounds and six blocks.

Edwards hit four early 3s and had 14 points less than seven minutes in. He surpassed the 30-point mark for the ninth time this season.

Dejounte Murray scored 27 points for New Orleans, but CJ McCollum, who scored 50 points just two games earlier, shot 1 of 14 as the Pelicans lost for the 21st time in 24 games.

Takeaways

Timberwolves: Donte DiVincenzo started at point guard for a second straight night in place of Mike Conley, who was a reserve for just the second time in his 132 games with the Timberwolves. DiVincenzo scored 10 points and Conley eight.

Pelicans: Williamson and Murray worked well together in the first Pelicans game this season with both in the lineup. Twice, a Murray steal resulted in a Williamson breakaway dunk — one of them a 360-degree, double-clutch, roundhouse jam. They just needed more help against the Wolves.

Key moment

Edwards hit a free throw and a pair of 3s during a 19-2, third-quarter run that helped Minnesota turn a 64-57 deficit into a 75-66 lead in less than four minutes. Minnesota did not trail again.

Key stat

Edwards shot 63.6% from 3-point range.

Up next

The Timberwolves visit Orlando on Thursday. The Pelicans host Portland on Wednesday.

By BRETT MARTEL

AP Sports Writer