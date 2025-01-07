Coby White stars as Bulls rally past Spurs for 114-110 victory View Photo

CHICAGO (AP) — Coby White made a go-ahead layup with 47 seconds left, and the Chicago Bulls topped Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs 114-110 on Monday night.

Zach LaVine had 35 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists for Chicago, which trailed by 19 before rallying in the fourth quarter. Nikola Vucevic had 24 points and 11 boards, and White finished with 23 points.

After White’s layup gave the Bulls their first lead at 111-110, Devin Vassell threw away the ball for San Antonio. White then drove into the lane and dunked over a late-arriving Wembanyama, delighting the crowd of 18,886 at the United Center.

Wembanyama had 23 points, 14 rebounds and eight blocks for San Antonio, which carried a 95-82 lead into the final period. Chris Paul added 18 points and nine assists in the opener of a four-game trip.

Chicago used an 11-0 run to trim San Antonio’s lead to 79-71 with 5:24 left in the third quarter. But then Paul made two foul shots, a pullup jumper and a 3-pointer to extend the Spurs’ advantage to 86-73 with 4:18 remaining in the period.

Takeaways

Spurs: With his length and athleticism, Wembanyama led the way on the defensive side. But he got some help, too. Vassell blocked three shots and grabbed two steals.

Bulls: Won for the fourth time in five games. They also rallied for a wild 139-126 victory over the New York Knicks on Saturday night.

Key moment

San Antonio led 110-103 with 3:53 left, but Vucevic and LaVine each made a 3 to get Chicago within one with 2:38 to go.

Key stat

Chicago went 5 for 8 from 3 in the fourth quarter, compared to 1 for 9 for San Antonio.

Up next

Both teams play again Wednesday night. San Antonio visits Milwaukee, and Chicago is at Indiana.

___

By JAY COHEN

AP Sports Writer