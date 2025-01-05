White nails career-high nine 3s, scores 33 as Bulls beat Knicks 139-126 after honoring Rose View Photo

CHICAGO (AP) — Coby White made a career-high nine 3-pointers and scored 33 points, Zach LaVine also had 33 and the Chicago Bulls beat the New York Knicks 139-126 after honoring former MVP Derrick Rose on Saturday night.

White hit 9 of 11 from beyond the arc. LaVine delivered his third 30-point outing in the past four games.

Nikola Vucevic added 22 points and 12 rebounds. Josh Giddey had 15 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, helping the Bulls cap off a feel-good day on a winning note.

The team honored Rose, the Chicago product, at halftime after announcing in the morning that he will join Michael Jordan (23), Scottie Pippen (33), Jerry Sloan (4) and Bob Love (10) as the only players whose numbers have been retired by the franchise sometime next season.

Chicago outscored New York by 24 in the third quarter after trailing by nine at halftime, sending the Knicks to their second straight loss after winning nine in a row.

Karl-Anthony Towns led the Knicks with 44 points and 16 rebounds. Jalen Brunson scored 33, and Josh Hart added 16 rebounds.

Takeaways

Knicks: The Knicks have back-to-back losses for the third time this season. They have not dropped more than two in a row.

Bulls: The Bulls shook off a sluggish first half and dominated down the stretch.

Key moment

The Bulls simply dominated the third quarter, outscoring the Knicks 41-17 to turn a nine-point halftime deficit into a 104-87 advantage. With the game tied at 84, they outscored the Knicks 20-3 over the final four minutes of the quarter, starting with a layup by Vucevic.

Key stat

The Bulls made 20 of 37 3-pointers.

Up next

Both team have home games on Monday, with the Knicks hosting Orlando and the Bulls facing San Antonio. ___

By ANDREW SELIGMAN

AP Sports Writer