Towns, Hart help Knicks beat Jazz 119-103 without Brunson for their 9th straight win View Photo

NEW YORK (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns had 31 points and 21 rebounds, Josh Hart notched his second straight triple-double and the New York Knicks won their ninth straight game, beating the Utah Jazz 119-103 on Wednesday night despite playing without leading scorer Jalen Brunson.

Hart finished with 15 points, 14 rebounds and 12 assists to become the first Knicks player since Michael Ray Richardson in 1981 with consecutive triple-doubles. Hart has four this season and became the fourth player to have 10 triple-doubles with the Knicks.

Mikal Bridges scored 27 points and OG Anunoby had 22 for the Knicks. Brunson missed the game with right calf tightness and was replaced by Cam Payne, who finished with eight points and nine assists.

Jordan Clarkson and Collin Sexton each scored 25 for the Jazz, who lost their fifth straight.

Takeaways

Jazz: The guards tried to keep Utah in it, but it was far too tough a task with Lauri Markkanen shooting just 6 for 22 en route to his 16 points.

Knicks: A team that added Towns and Bridges in part so it wouldn’t be so reliant on Brunson had no trouble without him, shooting 55% from the field.

Key moment

New York had to change plans after Deuce McBride, who was originally set to start for Brunson, developed left hamstring tightness during warmups. Payne was inserted into the starting lineup and rookie Tyler Kolek played 12 minutes off the bench after logging 40 minutes earlier in the day, finishing with 36 points and 11 assists in the Westchester Knicks’ overtime victory over Indiana in a G League game.

Key stat

The Knicks have won 14 of their last 16 games.

Up next

The Knicks visit Oklahoma City on Friday. The Jazz are at Miami on Saturday.

