Brunson scores season-high 55 points to lead Knicks to 136-132 victory over Wizards in overtime

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jalen Brunson scored nine of his season-high 55 points in overtime and Karl-Anthony Towns had 30 points and 14 rebounds as the New York Knicks extended their season-long winning streak to seven games in a 136-132 win over the Washington Wizards on Saturday night.

It was the first overtime game for both teams, and New York outscored Washington 17-13 in the extra period.

Brunson, who scored 42 points after halftime, had two jump shots and hit five free throws in overtime.

Justin Champagnie scored a career-high 31 points with 10 rebounds and Malcolm Brogdon added 22 as the Wizards failed to win their second straight game after beating the Hornets 113-110 on Thursday.

Playing without leading scorer Jordan Poole, who was out with a bruised left hip, Washington led for most of the game but committed 17 turnovers, which resulted in 26 New York points.

Takeaways

Knicks: Brunson had a superb performance in the second half and especially in overtime. He hit 16 of his 17 free throws and had nine assists.

Wizards: The Wizards are playing the best ball in a difficult season. Despite their loss, they were competitive against one of the NBA’s better teams.

Key moment

Brunson converted a three-point play with 57 seconds left and made a floater with 11.1 seconds left to tie the game at 119 and force overtime.

Key stat

The Wizards shot 44.7% from 3 compared to the Knicks’ 25% shooting from deep, but Washington wasn’t able to stop Brunson in the second half.

Up next

The Knicks are at the Wizards again on Monday.

By RICH DUBROFF

Associated Press