Embiid shakes off pregame fall, leads Sixers to 118-114 win over Celtics

BOSTON (AP) — Joel Embiid popped up from a pregame fall and scored 27 points with nine rebounds, making 4 of 5 from 3-point range and sinking a pair of free throws with 3 seconds left to turn back Boston’s final rally and lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 118-114 victory on Wednesday.

Tyrese Maxey had 33 points and 12 assists. He scored 13 in the fourth quarter, including a quick-trigger layup to open a seven-point lead with about a minute left after the Sixers inbounded the ball with 1.1 seconds on the shot clock. Caleb Martin scored 23, hitting 7 of 9 from 3-point range.

Jayson Tatum scored 32 with 15 rebounds for Boston, Jaylen Brown scored 23 and Derrick White had 21. Boston wore red socks and leggings with their green jerseys for an extra dose of Christmas spirit.

Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis, who has missed all but nine games this season with injuries, did not return for the second half. The team said he had an ankle injury.

Takeaways

76ers: If Embiid stays healthy, the Sixers may finally be able to topple them in the Eastern Conference.

Celtics: Lost two in a row for the first time this season.

Key moment

Embiid fell and grabbed his ankle during pregame warmups, but started and played 31 minutes wearing a black mask to protect his sinus fracture. He limped to the free throw line after he was fouled on a drive to the basket with two minutes left and Philadelphia leading 108-105.

He made both free throws, and sank two more with 3 seconds left after the Celtics cut a nine-point lead to 116-114 in the final minute.

Key stat

The Celtics trailed by as many as 16 points, 52-36, in the third quarter – their largest deficit at home this season.

Up next

The Sixers visit Utah on Saturday in the second game of a six-game road trip.

Boston hosts Indiana on Friday and Sunday.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

By JIMMY GOLEN

AP Sports Writer