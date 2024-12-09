Brandon Miller’s late free throws help Hornets beat the Pacers 113-109 and snap 8-game skid View Photo

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Brandon Miller hit two free throws in the final seconds and finished with 26 points as the Charlotte Hornets snapped an eight-game losing streak with a 113-109 win over the Indiana Pacers on Sunday night.

Vasa Micic added 18 points and nine assists as Charlotte overcame 24 turnovers by shooting 51% from the field. Cody Martin finished with 14 points and six rebounds and Nick Richards had nine points and 14 rebounds.

T.J. McConnell scored a career-high 30 points and had six assists for the Pacers, who have lost five of their last six games. Jarace Walker added 15 points.

The banged-up Hornets prevailed without three of their top four scorers in LaMelo Ball, Miles Bridges and Tre Mann, who average a combined 61.2 points.

Takeaways

Hornets: Because of all the injuries, first-year coach Charles Lee has never had his full complement of core players on the floor together, and this victory was a testament to perseverance. Mark Williams, expected to be the Hornets’ starting center, was a late scratch as he continues his recovery from a strained tendon in his left foot.

Pacers: Questions have arisen about what is wrong with Indiana, which went to the Eastern Conference finals last season. Indiana is off to a 10-15 start this season.

Key moment

Miller, who added six rebounds and five assists, hit two free throws with 7.2 seconds left to put the game out of reach after Indiana had pulled within two.

Key stat

The Pacers were outrebounded 45-29.

Up next

The Hornets are at the Chicago Bulls on Friday. On the same day, the Pacers play at the Philadelphia 76ers.

By CHRIS GOFF

Associated Press