Nuggets Nikola Jokic, coach Mile Malone ejected in first half of game against Pistons

By AP News
Nuggets Nikola Jokic, coach Mile Malone ejected in first half of game against Pistons

DETROIT (AP) — Nikola Jokic and Nuggets coach Mike Malone were ejected in the first half of Denver’s game at Detroit on Monday night.

Jokic received his first technical for arguing a call in the first quarter. Malone was ejected for going onto the court to dispute a call late in the period. Jokic was tossed after arguing another call with 1:22 left in the first half.

Jokic had nine points, five rebounds and five assists in 15:13 minutes before being tossed.

The Nuggets led 56-55 at halftime. The Pistons (2-12) entered play with an 11-game losing streak.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

By DAVE HOGG
Associated Press

