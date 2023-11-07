Doncic returns after bumping head, scores 29 as Mavs rally again, beat Magic 117-102 View Photo

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Luka Doncic returned from a brief absence after bumping his head to score 12 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter, leading the Dallas Mavericks to a 117-102 win over the Orlando Magic on Monday night.

Kyrie Irving and Tim Hardaway Jr. added 21 points as the Mavericks erased a 15-point deficit for the second night in a row to sweep their first back-to-back of the season.

Paolo Banchero led Orlando with 22 points. Cole Anthony and Mo Wagner came off the bench with 19 points apiece for the Magic, who led 63-48 late in the first half but shot 34% and made just one of 16 3-pointers after the break.

Doncic sat out the final 7:17 of the third quarter after bumping his head on the lower leg of an Orlando player when the Dallas superstar lost his footing trying to back down a defender off the dribble.

The four-time All-Star went to the locker room but returned before the end of the third quarter and played the entire fourth, getting three of his six assists.

Wagner scored twice on an 8-0 run late in the first half, and the Magic led 66-53 after a first half in which they shot 59% and had 20 assists on 26 field goals.

Dallas opened the second half with eight straight points to get back in the game quickly, but did not take the lead until Josh Green’s layup late in the third quarter.

Anthony had the only made 3 after the break, midway through the fourth quarter, after the Magic went 7 of 11 from deep in the first half.

The Mavericks, who beat Charlotte 124-118 after trailing 60-45 late in the first half, clinched their sixth win in seven games with a 9-0 spurt midway through the fourth quarter, with Irving scoring five.

The Magic played without center Wendell Carter Jr. (fractured left hand), guard Markelle Fultz (left knee patella tendinitis) and Jonathan Isaac (sore left hamstring).

UP NEXT

Mavericks: Toronto at home Wednesday.

Magic: Atlanta in Mexico City on Thursday.

By DICK SCANLON

Associated Press