Booker, bench lead Suns past skidding Jazz as Ayton returns

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Devin Booker scored 24 points and Phoenix reserves sparked the decisive run for the Suns in a 117-103 win over the fading Utah Jazz on Monday night.

Deandre Ayton had 14 points after missing four games with a bruised hip. But a trio off the bench was pivotal for Phoenix: Terrence Ross had 13 points, Cameron Payne added 12 and Bismack Biyombo scored 11.

The Suns (40-35) had lost four in a row on the road. But with this victory they sit more securely in the fourth spot in the Western Conference playoff race — which would give them home-court advantage in the first round.

Lauri Markkanen scored 25 points for Utah but shot 6 for 22. Walker Kessler had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Jazz (35-40), who have lost four straight. Kessler also matched a career high with seven blocks.

To get injured star Kevin Durant in a midseason trade, the Suns sacrificed some of their depth and have struggled at times — especially on defense — when their starters sit. But this game was different against the undermanned Jazz.

Phoenix went on a 17-2 run bridging the third and fourth quarters, primarily with its backups on the court. The Jazz led 81-78 before Payne and Ross combined for 11 points, and Payne capped the surge with a driving layup with 8:59 remaining to make it 95-83.

By the time Booker, Ayton and Chris Paul returned with 4:58 to play, Phoenix still had a double-digit lead and coasted home.

Suns: Made 20 of 22 free throws. … Booker scored 18 points in the first quarter and then went 0 for 5 with no points in the second. … Phoenix had a 57-52 lead at halftime after outscoring the Jazz 13-0 in points off turnovers.

Jazz: Talen Horton-Tucker had 16 points, eight rebounds and eight assists along a with a bevy of forced shots and turnovers. … Simone Fontecchio, who has started the last three games, was out with a sore toe. … Jordan Clarkson (thumb) and Collin Sexton (hamstring), two of Utah’s top three scorers, have missed the past 10 games.

Suns: Host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday.

Jazz: At the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday.

By MATTHEW COLES

Associated Press