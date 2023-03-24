Ingram’s 1st triple-double lifts Pelicans past Hornets View Photo

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Brandon Ingram had 30 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for the first triple-double of his seven-year NBA career, leading the New Orleans Pelicans to a 115-96 victory over the short-handed Charlotte Hornets on Thursday night.

Ingram picked up three consecutive rebounds late in the third quarter to get to double-digits in that category. His 20-foot jumper and free throw put New Orleans up 88-79 with 36 seconds left in the third. The Pelicans’ 11-5 run to start the final quarter put the game away.

Jonas Valanciunas scored 20 points and grabbed 19 rebounds for his 38th double-double of the season to help the Pelicans win their third in a row. C.J. McCollum added 20 points, Trey Murphy 19 and Naji Marshall had 16 off the bench.

P.J. Washington scored 18 points, including 16 in the first half for Charlotte. Svi Mykhailiuk had 15 points and Gordon Hayward 12 points.

The Hornets stayed close by shooting 53% from the floor (24 of 45) heading into halftime. But Kelly Oubre exited in the second quarter with a right shoulder strain after scoring 8 points in 12 minutes. Charlotte guard Terry Rozier left with a sore right foot after scoring 5 points.

Ingram scored 17 points and dished out six assists in the first quarter as New Orleans opened a 37-24 lead, but the Hornets used a 33-25 second quarter to cut the halftime deficit to 62-57. Ingram had 19 points and nine assists in the first half.

TIP-INS

Hornets: Coach Steve Clifford said third-year C Nick Richards, averaging career highs in points (7.9), rebounds (6.1), blocks (1.1) and minutes per game (18.2), deserved his 3-year, $15 million extension. “He’s had some absolutely monster games, and I think his confidence is growing,” Clifford said. “It all comes from his hard work.”

Pelicans: Valanciunas entered averaging 20.5 points and 15.8 rebounds in his last three games. “JV is a huge part of our offense, so we are making sure he touches the ball,” coach Willie Green said. “It settles us down and we get to the free throw line, and we’re also able to create offense from the post.”

