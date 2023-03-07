Lillard’s triple-double helps Blazers beat Pistons 110-104 View Photo

DETROIT (AP) — Damian Lillard had 31 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists, securing his second triple-double of the season before the end of the third quarter, and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Detroit Pistons 110-104 on Monday night.

The dynamic guard scored 16 points in the first quarter to give the Trail Blazers a 31-18 lead, and they had little trouble keeping a comfortable margin against a banged-up and slumping team for most of the night.

Detroit pulled within six points with 1:39 left to fire up the previously quiet fans, and Jerami Grant quieted them with a 3-pointer on the ensuing possession. Grant finished with 26 points against his former team.

Cam Reddish had 13 points, Trendon Watford scored 12 and Drew Eubanks added 10 points for the Trail Blazers, who have won two straight for the first time in a month to strengthen their hopes of rallying into the playoffs.

Isaiah Livers scored 17 for the Pistons, who have lost a season-high eight straight games.

Detroit rookie Jaden Ivey had 13 points and 13 assists, Cory Joseph scored 14 points, Alec Burks had 13 and James Wiseman added 12.

The Pistons were without injured starters Bojan Bogdanovic, Isaiah Stewart and rookie center Jalen Duran, along with key reserve Killian Hayes.

Blazers: Coach Chauncey Billups, NBA Finals MVP during Detroit’s third and last championship in 2004, was welcomed back with a roar from the crowd at Little Caesars Arena. Fans politely clapped for Grant, who was dealt to Portland last summer for a 2025 first-round pick that Detroit used in a trade with New York to acquire Duren. … Anfernee Simons (ankle) missed a third straight game.

Pistons: Bogdanovic (Achilles tendon), Stewart (hip), Duren (ankle) and Hayes (hand) left the team short-handed. … Detroit is 5-21 in 2023.

Blazers: Play at Boston on Wednesday night.

Pistons: Host Washington on Tuesday night.

