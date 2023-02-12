Heat use balanced scoring, rally to beat Magic 106-103 in OT View Photo

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Tyler Herro scored 23 points, Jimmy Butler added 22, Gabe Vincent had 20 as the Miami Heat rallied to beat the Orlando Magic 107-103 in overtime on Saturday night.

Vincent opened the overtime period with a 3-pointer, Herro scored twice from the lane and the Magic never caught up.

Maarkelle Fultz led the Magic with 17 points. Paolo Banchero had 16 points and 13 rebounds and missed a driving layup in the final seconds of the fourth quarter that was altered by Miami center Bam Adebayo.

Adebayo finished with 13 points, 17 rebounds and six assists for Miami, which overcame a nine-point deficit in the final 2:22 of the fourth quarter to force overtime.

The Magic grabbed a 52-35 lead with the Heat shooting below 30% with 10 turnovers in the first 21 minutes. Butler and Adebayo rallied Miami late in the half and Max Strus hit a 3-pointer just before the halftime horn as the Heat pulled within 54-46.

Mo Wagner scored 10 straight points for the Magic late in the third period, and a dunk by Jonathan Isaac pushed Orlando’s lead to 12 early in the fourth.

Jalen Suggs, who had 14 points, four steals and three blocks for Orlando, did not play in overtime.

TIP-INS

Heat: Butler, whose dunk at the buzzer won Friday night’s game against Houston, played both ends of a back-to-back for the first time since October. … The Heat had 20 turnovers, but none in overtime. … Coach Erik Spoelstra said G Victor Oladipo, who missed a fifth game with an ankle injury, has a chance of playing before next weekend’s All-Star break.

Magic: F Chuma Okeke, out since Nov. 21 with a knee injury, was slated to play a second G-League game before being reconsidered for the active roster.

UP NEXT

Heat: At home against Denver on Monday night.

Magic: At Chicago on Monday night.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

By DICK SCANLON

Associated Press