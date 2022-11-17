Shumate scores 33, Toledo defeats Oakland 112-90

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — JT Shumate scored 33 points as Toledo beat Oakland 112-90 on Wednesday night.

Shumate also contributed five rebounds for the Rockets (3-0). Setric Millner Jr. added 21 points while shooting 9 for 12, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc, and he also had eight rebounds. Dante Maddox Jr. was 8 of 10 shooting (4 for 6 from distance) to finish with 20 points.

The Golden Grizzlies (1-3) were led in scoring by Trey Townsend, who finished with 30 points and nine rebounds. Jalen Moore added 19 points, six assists and two steals for Oakland. In addition, Osei Price had 13 points.

