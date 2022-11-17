Mostly Cloudy
43 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Shumate scores 33, Toledo defeats Oakland 112-90

Sponsored by:
By AP News

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — JT Shumate scored 33 points as Toledo beat Oakland 112-90 on Wednesday night.

Shumate also contributed five rebounds for the Rockets (3-0). Setric Millner Jr. added 21 points while shooting 9 for 12, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc, and he also had eight rebounds. Dante Maddox Jr. was 8 of 10 shooting (4 for 6 from distance) to finish with 20 points.

The Golden Grizzlies (1-3) were led in scoring by Trey Townsend, who finished with 30 points and nine rebounds. Jalen Moore added 19 points, six assists and two steals for Oakland. In addition, Osei Price had 13 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 