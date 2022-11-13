Mostly Clear
Pacers use big fourth quarter to beat Raptors 118-104

By AP News
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) reacts after making a 3-point basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Toronto Raptors, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Indianapolis, Ind. (AP Photo/Marc Lebryk)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Buddy Hield scored 22 points, Myles Turner had 19 points and 10 rebounds, and the Indiana Pacers used a dominant fourth quarter to beat the Toronto Raptors 118-104 on Saturday night.

Tyrese Haliburton shook off a 3-for-14 shooting night with 15 assists for the Pacers, who outscored the Raptors 36-14 in the final 12 minutes.

Jalen Smith finished with 16 points and rookie Bennedict Mathurin had 15 for Indiana.

O.G. Anunoby scored 26 points for the short-handed Raptors, who led 90-82 after three quarters before the Pacers blew by them.

Missing the injured Pascal Siakam and the ill Fred VanVleet, Toronto shot 6 for 21 in the final period, missing eight of nine 3-point attempts.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

