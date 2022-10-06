Clear
87.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Murray has 25 points to lead Hawks past Bucks in Abu Dhabi

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Trae Young of Atlanta Hawks shoots between Serge Ibaka , left, and Jevon Carter of Milwaukee Bucks during a preseason NBA basketball game in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)

Murray has 25 points to lead Hawks past Bucks in Abu Dhabi

Photo Icon View Photo

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Dejounte Murray scored 25 points in his Atlanta debut and the Hawks beat the Milwaukee Bucks 123-113 on Thursday in the NBA’s first game in the United Arab Emirates and the Arabian Gulf.

The teams will play another preseason game on Saturday at Etihad Arena.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 19 points. Jevon Carter scored 17 points off Milwaukee’s bench.

Murray added nine assists, eight rebounds and two blocked shots. His backcourt partner, Trae Young, added 22 points with three assists. Murray was acquired from the San Antonio Spurs for three first-round picks in the Hawks’ biggest offseason move.

Murray and Young combined to make 13 of 16 free throws, all in the first half.

The game featured the NBA’s three Holiday brothers. Aaron Holiday had 16 points and Justin Holiday added nine for the Hawks. Jrue Holiday had 12 points for the Bucks.

De’Andre Hunter had 17 points for Atlanta.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 