Plum, Wilson lead Las Vegas to 107-101 win over New York

NEW YORK (AP) — Kelsey Plum scored 27 points and A’ja Wilson added 23 to help the Las Vegas Aces beat the New York Liberty 107-101 on Tuesday night.

Wilson also had 14 rebounds for the Aces.

The teams played last week before the All-Star break and combined for the highest-scoring regulation game in WNBA history, with New York winning 116-107. This game nearly matched it.

Plum, the MVP of the All-Star Game, and Las Vegas (16-7) jumped all over New York and led by 14 after one and 52-28 at the half. The Aces looked to be cruising in the third quarter before Sami Whitcomb got hot for New York (9-14). She hit five 3-pointers in the period to get the Liberty within 71-63 heading into the fourth quarter.

New York couldn’t get much closer. Plum and Wilson were too much in the final period, not allowing the lead to dip below seven until the final 90 seconds. The Aces made their first 24 free throw attempts before Plum missed one with 1:38 left.

Natasha Howard converted a three-point play with 1:26 remaining to get New York within 95-89.

Jackie Young then worked the shot clock down before hitting a pull-up jumper from the elbow to give the Aces some breathing room.

It nearly wasn’t enough as Sabrina Ionescu got going. She hit two 3-pointers and converted a three-point play in the final 49 seconds, but Las Vegas made all 10 of its free throws, including eight by Young to seal the win. The Aces finished 34 for 35 from the foul line.

Ionescu finished with 27 points and Howard added 20 for New York, which was 15 for 31 from behind the arc.

The game marked the first appearance of Becky Hammon in New York as coach of the Aces. Hammon spent the first eight years of her playing career in New York playing for the Liberty and is in the team’s Ring of Honor. She received a warm ovation from the crowd when she was introduced pregame.

Hammon, who is fourth on New York’s career scoring list, said before the game that she was close to taking the vacant Liberty coaching position this offseason, choosing instead to take the job in Las Vegas.

“I had multiple conversations with the Tsais,” Hammon said, referring to the Liberty’s owners. “They are hard people to say no to.”

Hammon became the league’s first million dollar coach when she accepted the Aces’ offer.

The teams will meet again on Thursday in a matinee game.

