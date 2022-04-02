Barnes scores 25 in Kings’ 2nd win over Rockets in 3 days

HOUSTON (AP) — Harrison Barnes scored 25 points, and the Sacramento Kings beat the Houston Rockets 122-117 on Friday night.

The Rockets and Kings were playing each other for the second time in three days following Sacramento’s 121-118 win on Wednesday.

For Sacramento, Damian Jones had 17 points, 17 rebounds and six blocks, Donte DiVincenzo had 19, and Chimezie Metu had 18. Barnes made 10 of 16 from the field, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range.

Houston rookie Jalen Green scored a career-high 33 points and had six 3-pointers. He was coming off a 32-point night on Wednesday and topped 20 points for a fifth straight game.

Kevin Porter Jr. had 27 points and 11 assists for the Rockets, and Garrison Mathews had 22 points on 6 of 10 shooting from 3.

The Kings finished the third quarter trailing 91-86, but opened the fourth on an 8-0 run to take a 94-91 lead. Sacramento outscored Houston 36-26 in the fourth quarter.

Hot first-quarter shooting helped the Rockets to a 41-26 lead early and they led by as much as 19 points in the first half, but Sacramento came back to tie the game late in the second quarter.

Houston led 62-57 at halftime.

Tempers flared from the sideline throughout the game. Kings coach Alvin Gentry received a technical just 1:14 into the game after yelling at the officials. Rockets coach Stephen Silas received a technical later in the third quarter following a foul call against the Rockets.

Kings: Sacramento was without De’Aaron Fox (right hand soreness), Domantas Sabonis (left knee contusion) and Richuan Holmes (personal). … The Kings made 12 of 28 3-pointers for 42.9%.

Rockets: Rookie C Alperen Sengun missed the game with a left leg contusion. Dennis Schroder (left shoulder soreness) missed a third straight game. … Usman Garuba had a career-high 14 rebounds.

Kings: Host Minnesota on Sunday.

Rockets: Host Golden State on Sunday.

