Tatum scores 33 to help Celtics push past Hawks 107-98

BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 33 points, eight rebounds and seven assists to help the Boston Celtics rally in the second half and beat the Atlanta Hawks 107-98 on Tuesday night.

Derrick White and Grant Williams each added 18 points off the bench. Marcus Smart finished with 16 points and four assists.

Boston has won 10 of its last 12 and three of four since the All-Star break.

Trae Young had 31 points and Bogdan Bogdanovic added 25 for the Hawks, who have lost two of three.

Atlanta led by as many as 17 points in the first half before that cushion evaporated in a 14-0 run by Boston to open the third quarter.

The Celtics kept their momentum going, outscoring the Hawks 31-13 in the period to take a 82-78 edge in the fourth.

Boston’s lead grew to 102-88 with 3:11 to play in the game following back-to-back 3-pointers by Grant Williams.

The Celtics entered the game at full strength for the first time in weeks, but that changed in the first quarter when Jaylen Brown left with a right ankle sprain after taking an awkward fall during a drive into the lane.

He grabbed at his right leg as he toppled to the ground, but was able to walk to the locker room on his own power. He did not return.

The Hawks got their own injury scare in the quarter when Smart was issued a Flagrant 1 technical after sliding into Young’s landing area on a 3-point attempt. Young suffered a left ankle sprain on the play, but was able to shoot his free throws before also heading to the locker room. He returned with 6:20 left in the second quarter.

TIP-INS

Hawks: Shot 14 of 20 (70%) from the field in the second quarter. … Weren’t whistled for their first foul until the 11:08 mark of the second quarter. … Closed the first period on a 17-5 run.

Celtics: White went 4 for 4 and scored nine points in the final 3:55 of the third quarter. … Had 10 turnovers in the first half, leading to 10 Atlanta points.

UP NEXT

Hawks: Host Bulls on Thursday.

Celtics: Host Grizzlies on Thursday.

