Suns rally late to beat Mavs 109-101, sweep 5-game road trip

DALLAS (AP) — Devin Booker scored 28 points, Chris Paul had 20 points and 11 assists, and the Phoenix Suns rallied late to beat the Dallas Mavericks 109-101 on Thursday night.

In a matchup of two of the NBA’s hottest teams, Phoenix (35-9) finished a sweep of its season-high, five-game road trip and won its ninth straight against the Mavericks.

Luka Doncic scored 28 points, Jalen Brunson added 19 and Kristaps Porzingis had 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Mavericks (26-20), who finished a home back-to-back and had a four-game winning streak snapped.

After Mikel Bridges’ floater gave Phoenix a 101-99 lead with 2:56 left, Bismack Biyombo – playing only his seventh game this season after joining the Suns this month – followed his free throw with a dunk to give Phoenix a 104-99 lead. Paul’s 3-pointer with 19 seconds to go was the clincher, putting the Suns ahead 107-99.

Doncic has scored 20 or more points in nine straight games. He missed the Mavericks’ two previous games against Phoenix this season, losses in mid-November, with injuries.

The Suns won despite shooting a season-worst 22.2% on 3-pointers (8 for 36), including missing 17 straight in the first half.

THE PORZINGIS HAT TRICK?

During Dallas’ 14-0 run to take a 42-38 lead late in the second quarter, the 7-foot-3 Latvian had a block on JaVale McGee, scored on an alley-oop from Maxi Kleber and then popped a 25-foot 3-pointer.

TIP-INS

Suns: Played their second straight game without starting center Deandre Ayton, their second-leading scorer and top rebounder (right ankle sprain).

Mavericks: Had won six consecutive home games, including wins over Golden State and Chicago. … Played their second straight game without reserve guard Sterling Brown (sore left foot).

UP NEXT

Suns: Host Indiana on Saturday for their first home game since Jan. 8.

Mavericks: Home on Sunday against Southwest Division leader Memphis to finish a five-game homestand.

