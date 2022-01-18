Doncic’s triple-double leads Mavericks past Thunder 104-102 View Photo

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic had 20 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds for his third triple-double in five games, and the surging Dallas Mavericks withstood a late run by the Oklahoma City Thunder to win 104-102 Monday night.

Dorian Finney-Smith added 17 points and 10 rebounds and Kristaps Porzingis had 13 points, eight rebounds and four blocks for the Mavericks (25-19), who have won three straight and nine of their last 10.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 34 points to lead the Thunder, who have dropped seven of their last eight games.

The Thunder cut a seven-point Dallas lead to two with 2.6 seconds to play and had the ball. Josh Giddey threw a cross-court inbound pass for Mike Muscala, but Tim Hardaway Jr. won the battle for the ball.

Doncic did most of his scoring at the free-throw line, where he hit 12 of 14. He was 4 for 17 from the floor, missing all six of his 3-point shots.

After Dallas scored 13 straight points to take a 70-48 lead with 6:13 left in the third quarter, the Thunder responded with a 22-2 run — including 11 of Gilgeous-Alexander’s 15 points in the period — to close within 72-70 in the quarter’s final minute.

TIP-INS

Thunder: Oklahoma City went into play last in the NBA averaging 100.8 points and is 12-12 when it scores in triple digits. … Giddey ran his streak of consecutive games scoring in double figures to eight with 10 points. … With Darius Bazley returning to the starting lineup following 10 games off the bench replacing 30-year-old Derrick Favors, the most experienced OKC starter was Gilgeous-Alexander, in his fourth season.

Mavericks: Doncic has scored 20 or more points in seven consecutive games. … Forward Maxi Kleber left the game in the third period with left knee soreness. … Reserve forward Reggie Bullock, averaging 6.4 points in 23.9 minutes per game, sat out with right knee soreness.

UP NEXT

Thunder: Wednesday at San Antonio for the second game of a four-game road trip.

Mavericks: Host Toronto on Wednesday in the first of a home back-to-back.

