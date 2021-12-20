Lillard scores 32 points, Trail Blazers beat Grizzlies View Photo

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Damian Lillard scored 32 points, Norman Powell added 28 and the Portland Trail Blazers beat Memphis 105-100 on Sunday night to snap the Grizzlies’ five-game winning streak.

Dillon Brooks scored a career-high 37 points for Memphis. The Grizzlies lost for the second time in their last 12 games.

Powell scored 20 in the second half to give the Trail Blazers their second straight victory after they snapped a seven-game losing streak with a home victory over Charlotte on Friday night.

Portland took the lead, 94-91, on a four-point play by Lillard with 4:02 left and reclaimed the advantage, 97-95, on a 3-pointer by Powell three minutes later.

The Grizzlies had a chance to tie at 103 with 5.3 seconds to go, but Desmond Bane’s 3-pointer rimmed out.

Lillard scored 17 points of his 21 first-half points in the first quarter.

TIP-INS

Grizzlies: Ja Morant, out since Nov. 26 with a sprained left knee, was removed from the team’s injury report, but did not play. Morant also returned from the NBA health and safety protocols and is permitted to practice and to be on the bench. Morant was out 12 days with his knee injury before entering protocols. … The Grizzlies had 10 or more steals for the 11th straight time. The only NBA team with a longer streak was the 1997-98 Boston Celtics, who went 16 consecutive games with 10-plus steals from Feb. 25 to March 29, 1998. . . . Dillon Brooks had his fifth consecutive 20-point game.

Trail Blazers: CJ McCollum (collapsed right lung) and Cody Zeller (patella) did not play. . . . The Trail Blazers set a franchise record with 16 3s in their 125-116 win over Charlotte Friday night. They were 6 of 20 in the opening half Sunday against the Grizzlies and finished with 11. . . . Portland limited the Grizzlies to 38.5% shooting.

UP NEXT

Trail Blazers: At New Orleans on Tuesday night.

Grizzlies: Host Oklahoma City on Monday night.

By PHIL STUKENBORG

Associated Press