Edwards scores 38 points, T-wolves beat Nuggets 124-107

DENVER (AP) — Anthony Edwards made 10 3-pointers and scored 38 points, and the Minnesota Timberwolves snapped a 12-game losing streak to Denver, beating the Nuggets 124-107 on Wednesday night.

Karl-Anthony Towns scored 32 points and D’Angelo Russell added 16 for the Timberwolves, who shot 23 for 48 from beyond the arc, including 16 makes in the first half.

Denver’s Nikola Jokic had 27 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists for his sixth triple-double of the season and the 63rd of his career.

The Nuggets lost Markus Howard to a lower left leg injury with 9:23 remaining. His leg got tangled in a pile as several players scrambled for a loose ball. He limped off the court, leaning on a pair of team trainers.

The Nuggets pulled to 88-76 on a layup by Jokic midway through the third quarter, but the Timberwolves responded with a 13-2 run that included a pair of 3-pointers by Edwards and another by Towns as they surged in front by 23 points. Minnesota took a 108-88 lead into the final period and maintained a double-digit advantage the rest of the way for their first win against the Nuggets since the final regular-season game of the 2017-18 season.

Cashing in from the perimeter, the Timberwolves led by as many as 20 points in the first half and took a 75-61 lead into the intermission. They put up the most first-half points by a Nuggets opponent this season, converting 16 of their first 29 shots from beyond the arc.

Edwards hit five of his 3-pointers in the first half, and Patrick Beverley and Russell each had three in the first two quarters.

TIP-INS

Timberwolves: The 16 made 3-pointers in the first half were the most by any NBA team this season.

Nuggets: The Spurs had 74 first-half points against the Nuggets a week ago. … Will Barton returned to action after missing the two previous games with a non-COVID illness. … G Austin Rivers missed an eighth game due to the league’s health and safety protocols. … F JaMychal Green missed a second consecutive game with a right ankle sprain.

UP NEXT

Timberwolves: Host the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night.

Nuggets: Open three-game road at Atlanta on Friday night.

