Short-handed Los Angeles eases past Indiana 98-63 View Photo

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kristi Toliver scored 22 points, Bria Holmes had 14 points and seven rebounds, and the short-handed Los Angeles Sparks eased past the Indiana Fever 98-63 on Thursday night.

Los Angeles (3-3) was without leading scorer Nneka Ogwumike (knee) and Chiney Ogwumike (knee).

Te’a Cooper added 15 points, Erica Wheeler had 14 and Nia Coffey 13 for the Sparks. Coffey, Toliver and Wheeler each made a 3-pointer as Los Angeles was 14 of 28 from distance.

Toliver and Holmes combined for 25 first-half points to help Los Angeles build a 48-25 lead. The Fever made just 10 of 39 field goals (25.6%).

Kelsey Mitchell led Indiana (1-9) with 15 points, and Jantel Lavender and Tiffany Mitchell each added 10 points. Indiana, which has lost five straight games, turned it over 18 times and shot 34.3%.

___

