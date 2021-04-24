Bridges, Hornets battle back to beat Cavs 108-102 View Photo

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Miles Bridges had 25 points and 10 rebounds, and the Charlotte Hornets erased a 10-point second half deficit to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 108-102 on Friday night to secure a much-needed win.

P.J. Washington and Terry Rozier also each had 25 points for the Hornets and Devonte Graham chipped in with 10 assists for the Hornets, who had entered the game having lost six of their last seven.

Collin Sexton had 28 points and Darius Garland scored 27 for the Cavaliers, who continue to struggle and have now lost six of their last eight.

Charlotte (29-30) entered the night in eighth place in the Eastern Conference and looking to make up ground with 10 of its final 14 games at home.

So far, so good.

The score was tied at 78 entering the fourth quarter when the Hornets went on a 10-1 run behind driving three-point plays from Rozier and Brad Wanamaker to take a 93-85 with less than five minutes to play.

Bridges helped put the Cavs (21-37) away in the game’s closing minutes, scoring seven straight points during one stretch including a backbreaking 3 from the right corner to give the Hornets their largest lead at 95-85 with 1:31 left.

With Rozier and Graham shooting just 4 of 21 from 3-point range, the Hornets got some needed production from Washington and Bridges from deep. They were a combined 9 of 15 from beyond the arc.

Charlotte’s defense forced 17 turnovers.

TIP INS

Cavaliers: Coach J.B. Bickerstaff was back on the bench after missing Wednesday night’s game because of personal reasons. … Taurean Prince, who scored 25 points and had four 3s in the fourth quarter of a 103-90 win over the Hornets on April 14, did not play because of left knee soreness.

Hornets: Center Cody Zeller (coach’s decision) did not play despite the Hornets being at a significant height disadvantage. … Were outrebounded 47-37.

UP NEXT

Cavaliers: Visit the Wizards on Sunday night.

Hornets: Host the Celtics on Sunday afternoon.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

By STEVE REED

AP Sports Writer