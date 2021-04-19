Boucher, Raptors hand Thunder 10th straight loss, 112-106 View Photo

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Chris Boucher had 31 points and 11 rebounds, and the Toronto Raptors extended Oklahoma City’s season-worst losing streak to 10 games, beating the Thunder 112-106 on Sunday night.

Gary Trent Jr. added 23 points for Toronto, which has won three straight. Malachi Flynn had 15 points and eight rebounds.

Luguentz Dort scored 29 points and Darius Bazley added 16 points and eight rebounds for the Thunder.

The Raptors did not take the lead for keeps until Boucher’s 3-pointer with 2:27 remaining. Trent set up Boucher for another 3-pointer that clinched the victory with 10.4 seconds left.

Dort made all seven of his shots in the first quarter, including five 3-pointers, and the Thunder moved ahead by 12 points in the second quarter.

Boucher had 20 points in the first half including a 3-pointer buzzer shot that cut Oklahoma City’s advantage to 59-52. The Thunder were 9 of 17 from 3-point range in the opening half.

Toronto’s Paul Watson Jr., coming off a career-high 30-point game on Friday night, went scoreless in 22 minutes, missing 10 shots.

TIP-INS

Thunder: Dort, who scored 42 points at Utah on Tuesday night, was listed as questionable before the game with a hip injury. … The Thunder went into the game leading the NBA in turnovers (15.7 per game) and committed 22 Sunday night. … Opponents are averaging 123.7 points during the Thunder’s 10-game skid.

Raptors: F OG Anunoby (calf) missed his third game of the last five. … F Pascal Siakam (shoulder) missed his third of the last six. … G Fred VanVleet (left hip flexor) has missed eight of the last nine games and G Kyle Lowry (toe) has missed 10 of the last 11. … F Freddie Gillespie signed a second 10-day contract.

UP NEXT

Thunder: At Washington on Monday night.

Raptors: Host Brooklyn in Tampa on Wednesday night.

