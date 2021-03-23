Mitchell, Gobert dominate as Jazz beat Bulls 120-95 View Photo

CHICAGO (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 30 points, Rudy Gobert added 21 points, 10 rebounds and a career-high nine blocks, and the Utah Jazz pounded the Chicago Bulls 120-95 on Monday night.

The Western Conference leaders took control in the first half and rolled to their second straight win after losing five of eight.

Mitchell made five 3-pointers, one shy of his season high. The two-time All-Star also had six rebounds and six assists.

Gobert surpassed his previous high of eight blocks.

Joe Ingles made 5 of 6 3s and finished with 17 points. Jordan Clarkson scored 16, and Mike Conley added 15 points.

Zach LaVine led Chicago with 27 points, though he made just 10 of 25 shots. Thaddeus Young added 14 points and nine rebounds, and the Bulls lost for the third time in four games.

Mitchell scored 21 in the first half and was 4 of 6 on 3-pointers as the Jazz grabbed a 56-42 lead.

Ingles, the franchise’s career leader in made 3s, also hit four. He buried three in a 19-0 run as Utah turned a three-point deficit late in the opening quarter into a 39-23 advantage early in the second.

TIP-INS

Jazz: Gobert was questionable because of a bruised left hip. … Coach Quin Snyder praised assistant Alex Jensen, saying “he will be successful as a head coach sometime here in the future.” Jensen is in his eighth season with the Jazz. He starred from 1994 to 2000 at Utah, which is looking for a coach after firing Larry Krystkowiak last week.

Bulls: Former Bulls C Joakim Noah was on hand, and the Bulls honored him with a video tribute between the first and second quarters. … Coach Billy Donovan said F Garrett Temple (sprained left ankle) “continues to make really, really good progress” from a sprained left ankle that kept him out of his sixth consecutive game. He said Temple responded “really well” to straight-ahead running on Monday and the next step will be testing his lateral movement. … F Patrick Williams was listed on the injury report with a sprained left shoulder that Donovan thought was minor.

UP NEXT

Jazz: Host Brooklyn on Wednesday.

Bulls: Host Cleveland on Wednesday.

___

https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

By ANDREW SELIGMAN

AP Sports Writer