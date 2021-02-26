No. 1 UConn wins Big East regular-season title with rout

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nika Muhl scored 15 of her season-high 19 points in the first quarter and No. 1 Connecticut won the outright Big East regular-season championship with an 81-49 victory over Creighton on Thursday night.

The Huskies (19-1, 16-0) never lost a league game in their seven years in the American Athletic Conference, and now they’re two wins away from being perfect in their return to the Big East.

Temi Carda had a season-high 24 points and eight rebounds for Creighton (7-10, 6-7), which matched its most lopsided home loss under 19th-year coach Jim Flanery.

Creighton scored the first basket of the game for a lead that lasted all of six seconds. Muhl then fueled a 22-4 run for the Huskies, making three 3s while scoring 11 of her team’s first 16 points.

UConn pulled further ahead in the second quarter with the help of lockdown defense. The Bluejays missed 12 of 15 shots, Aubrey Griffin had three blocks and the Huskies controlled the boards on both ends.

UConn was up 42-21 at half led by as much as 34 points in the fourth quarter.

Christyn Williams had 16 points for the Huskers, Paige Bueckers added 13 and Olivia Nelson-Ododa had a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

The Huskies scored 24 points off Creighton’s 17 turnovers and outrebounded the Bluejays 41-27.

UConn swept the season series, having won 80-47 in Storrs, Connecticut, in December.

UP NEXT

UConn: At Butler on Saturday.

Creighton: Hosts St. John’s on Saturday.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

By ERIC OLSON

AP Sports Writer