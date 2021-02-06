Sunny
Dawson scores 15 to carry Portland St. past Montana 61-56

By AP News

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Paris Dawson posted 15 points as Portland State narrowly beat Montana 61-56 on Saturday.

Khalid Thomas had 12 points and seven rebounds for Portland State (5-9, 3-5 Big Sky Conference). James Scott added six rebounds. Jacob Eyman had three blocks.

Derrick Carter-Hollinger had 14 points for the Grizzlies (8-9, 4-6). Michael Steadman added 13 points.

The Vikings evened the season series against the Grizzlies with the win. Montana defeated Portland State 70-64 on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

