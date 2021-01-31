Mostly clear
42.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Moore carries Oakland over Purdue Fort Wayne 82-75

Sponsored by:
By AP News

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Jalen Moore had 22 points and made 12 of 14 foul shots and Oakland beat Purdue Fort Wayne 82-75 on Saturday night.

Trey Townsend had 19 points and nine rebounds for Oakland (8-13, 8-6 Horizon League). Daniel Oladapo added 15 points. Micah Parrish had 10 points.

Jalon Pipkins scored a career-high 21 points for the Mastodons (6-9, 5-9), who now have lost four straight games. Bobby Planutis added 15 points. Demetric Horton had 12 points.

The Golden Grizzlies also beat Purdue Fort Wayne 81-66 on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

  Traffic Alert