Aldridge, DeRozan lead Spurs over Trail Blazers 125-104

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — LaMarcus Aldridge had 22 points, DeMar DeRozan had 20 points and 11 assists as the San Antonio Spurs defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 125-104 on Monday.

Rudy Gay and Patty Mills came off the bench for 21 points apiece as the Spurs reserves outscored Portland backups 59-24. Reserve center Jakob Poeltl added 11 points and seven rebounds, six of which came on the offensive glass.

Damian Lillard led Portland with 35 points.

Carmelo Anthony’s basket with 2 1/2 minutes left in the third quarter gave the Trail Blazers an 80-78 lead.

The Spurs took over from there, later using an 11-0 run for a 95-82 lead early in the fourth period. Rodney Hood’s 3-pointer on the next Blazers possession after a timeout stopped that burst, but San Antonio kept pulling away.

With his bench playing so well and extending the lead, Spurs coach Gregg Popovich elected stick with a bench-heavy unit to close out the victory.

Spurs: The game was played on Martin Luther King Jr. Day — the NBA celebrates the holiday with a big slate of games every year. Popovich, who is often outspoken about matters outside of the game, called the civil rights leader a “modern founding father” and the “conscience” of the country.

Blazers: After leaving Saturday night’s game against Atlanta with a sprained foot, guard CJ McCollum will be out at least another week, coach Terry Stotts said. McCollum will be re-evaluated next week after MRIs showed the sprain. McCollum was averaging a career-high 26.7 points and five assists per game prior to the injury. Hood got the start in McCollum’s place, with Stotts citing his preference to bring Gary Trent Jr.’s scoring off the bench. Hood had a season-high 21 points in his first start since suffering a torn Achilles on Dec. 6, 2019.

Blazers: The Memphis Grizzlies come to Portland on Wednesday for the first of a two-game set.

Spurs: Visit the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday.

