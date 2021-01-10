McCollum scores 37 as Trail Blazers rout Kings 125-99 View Photo

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — CJ McCollum scored 37 points, making six 3-pointers, and the Portland Trail Blazers coasted to a 125-99 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Saturday night.

The Trail Blazers led by as many as 31 and faced little resistance from a Kings team that gave up 144 points to Toronto just a night earlier.

Sacramento (4-6) didn’t fare much better defensively Saturday and lost for the fifth time in six games.

McCollum scored 16 points in the first half as the Blazers took a 66-49 lead into the break. Then he scored 16 in a roughly seven-minute span to begin the third as Portland rattled off a 22-8 run that ended any hopes of a Sacramento comeback.

Damian Lillard scored 17 points and Carmelo Anthony added 13 for Portland.

Marvin Bagley III had 15 points for the Kings, who shot just 40.7 % (33 for 81) from the floor. They went 8 for 30 from beyond the arc and committed 15 turnovers that Portland converted into 30 points.

The Blazers made eight of their first 13 shots on the way to a 38-point first quarter. The Kings shot 42.5% from the floor in the first half without a single scorer in double digits.

TIP-INS

Trail Blazers: With a 3-pointer midway through the third quarter, McCollum passed Rasheed Wallace (9,119 points) for 10th place on Portland’s career scoring list. Next up is Mychal Thompson at 9,215.

Kings: Center Richaun Holmes (sore left ankle) was scratched about 30 minutes before opening tip. Coach Luke Walton switched to a three-guard lineup and rookie Tyrese Haliburton made his first NBA start. Haliburton finished with 12 points and eight assists.

UP NEXT

Trail Blazers: Host Toronto on Monday, having split the season series with the Raptors each of the past two seasons.

Kings: Host Indiana on Monday, the fourth game of a seven-game homestand.

By JOE STIGLICH

Associated Press