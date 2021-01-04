Cloudy
Mavericks star Luka Doncic sidelined by quadriceps contusion

By AP News
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic, left, shoots over Miami Heat's Tyler Herro (14) and Bam Adebayo, obscured, as Miami's Jimmy Butler (22) and Dallas' Dwight Powell watch during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)

CHICAGO (AP) — Luka Doncic sat out the Dallas Mavericks’ game Sunday night against the Chicago Bulls because of a left quadriceps contusion.

Doncic was injured Friday night in the second quarter of a home victory over Miami Heat. He continued to play and finished with season highs of 27 points and 14 rebounds.

He’s listed as day-to-day, with his status Monday nigh at Houston uncertain.

“We’ll see how he is tomorrow,” Dallas coach Rick Carlisle said. “We don’t think this is a long-term thing.”

The 21-year-old Slovenian star is off to a relatively slow start this season. He’s averaging 24.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 6.4 assists, shooting 43.2% overall and 16.1% on 3-pointers in five games.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

