Cloudy
43.0 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Martin, Bouknight carry UConn past DePaul 82-61

Sponsored by:
By AP News

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Tyrese Martin scored 22 points with 10 rebounds, James Bouknight added 20 points and UConn rolled past DePaul 82-61 on Wednesday night for its first Big East Conference win.

Josh Carlton added 11 points and nine rebounds off the bench for UConn (4-1, 1-1). R.J. Cole added six assists.

Darious Hall had 14 points and eight rebounds for the Blue Demons (1-2, 0-2). Nick Ongenda added 13 points. Pauly Paulicap had three blocks.

The game had been delayed a week by positive tests for COVID-19 in the UConn program. The Huskies used an early 16-3 run to open distance on DePaul and led by as many as 26 in the second half.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 