Oregon wins 25th straight, beating Washington 73-49

SEATTLE (AP) — Basketball coaches sometimes have skewed perspectives. Oregon coach Kelly Graves illustrated this Saturday after his No. 7 Ducks showed a little toughness in a 73-49 win over rival Washington.

Oregon extended the nation’s longest winning streak to 25 games and improved to 6-0 for the third straight season. But while their defense was sterling, the offense was a bit of a mess, leaving the Ducks in a bit of a mood as they left Seattle following what was effectively an easy victory.

“You know that you’ve got a pretty good team when you just beat somebody by 24 on the road and you’re disappointed by the performance,” Graves joked.

Sydney Parrish scored 18 points, Nyara Sabally added 13 and the streaking Ducks (6-0, 4-0) won their 22nd consecutive Pac-12 Conference game. Sabally and Te-Hina Paopao exploited the middle of the Washington (4-3, 1-3 Pac-12) defense early and Parrish hit four 3-pointers.

The Ducks used their size and athletic advantages to open a double-digit lead in the first half behind Paopao’s relentless drive and Sabally’s dominant play underneath. Oregon took a 17-point lead midway through the second quarter with a quick 10-2 run punctuated by an athletic play from Sabally.

The 6-foot-5 sophomore center took a defensive rebound, dribbled the length of the court, used a crossover move to elude a defender, then dropped in a finger roll over another, drawing a foul for a 33-16 lead with 6:25 left in the half.

That could have been the beginning of the end for the Huskies, but they held the Ducks without a field goal for more than six minutes the rest of the way. They could only cut the lead to nine, however, and trailed 37-26 at half.

“Everyone’s allowed a less than stellar performance and … I think that was really our first one,” Graves said. “I don’t think we were at our best tonight, and I think we’ve been pretty consistently good throughout the season.”

Parrish helped the Ducks pull away late, hitting consecutive 3-pointers late in the fourth quarter to help push the lead over 20 points.

Oregon scored 34 points off 20 Washington turnovers and had 11 steals, including three from Jaz Shelley, who stole consecutive inbounds passes early in the game, converting the first for a layup and dropping the second to a teammate for another easy basket.

Paopao finished with 12 points and four assists for the Ducks. Darcy Rees led the Huskies with 17 points, hitting 4 of 6 3s, and Quay Miller added 11 and a game-high 10 rebounds. Washington point guard Tameiya Sadler missed the second straight game with an undisclosed injury.

“Twenty turnovers isn’t going to win games in this league,” Washington coach Jody Wynn said. “It’s hard not having our point guard out on the floor with us. It’s no knock on the other players, but we’re asking them to be decision makers and handling the full-court press and putting them in positions they might not be accustomed to handling. It really showed today.”

BIG PICTURE

Oregon: The Ducks were relentless underneath the basket, scoring 38 points in the paint as they extended the nation’s longest winning streak. And not all those points came from Sabally, who faced a spirited physical challenge by Miller and the occasional triple team. Paopao drove constantly and exploited Washington’s soft middle with the pick and roll.

Washington: The Huskies struggled offensively, shooting just 34 from the floor with several long scoring droughts. The performance came one game after the team set an arena record for field-goal percentage (64.8 percent) against Portland State and illustrates the great athletic divide Washington must bridge if it wants to contend for a Pac-12 title with the Ducks.

UP NEXT

Oregon: The Ducks will be aiming for their 13th consecutive road win when they travel to Pullman to play Washington State on Monday.

Washington: The Huskies finish a four-game homestand when they host No. 21 Oregon State on Monday.o. 21 Oregon State on Monday.

By CHRIS TALBOTT

Associated Press