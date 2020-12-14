No. 25 Gonzaga women hold on to defeat Montana 58-51

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — LeeAnne Wirth scored 12 points and No. 25 Gonzaga made 7 of 8 free throws in the last 36 seconds to hold off Montana 58-51 on Sunday.

The Bulldogs led 46-32 late in the third quarter, which closed with two Willa Albrect free throws to pull Montana within 12. The Grizzlies then scored the first eight points of the fourth quarter, four by Madi Schoenig, to cut the deficit to 46-42.

Jill Townsend ended the drought for Gonzaga but then Carmen Gfeller scored four straight, pulling the Griz within two. Montana had a chance to tie or take the lead before Kayleigh Truong’s 3 pointer with 2:48 to play push the Zags’ lead back to five.

Cierra Walker then hit four free throws and Townsend three as the Bulldogs hung on.

Walker finished with 10 points and four steals for Gonzaga (4-2), went 2 of 8 from the field and 7 of 10 from the foul line in the fourth quarter. The Bulldogs shot just 31% from the field but went 15 of 21 from the line.

Montana (1-2) only shot 39% for the game but were 8 of 14 in the fourth quarter. The Griz finished 3 of 17 from 3-point range.

Sophia Stiles scored 15 points for Montana and Gfeller added 12. The Grizzlies had 19 turnovers that were turned into 17 points.

The game was the only home game for the Bulldogs until January.

