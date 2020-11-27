Sunny
54.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Childs leads Bradley over Oakland 74-60

Sponsored by:
By AP News

CINCINNATI (AP) — Elijah Childs had 16 points and 10 rebounds to lead Bradley to a 74-60 win over Oakland on Friday.

Darius Hannah had 12 points and eight rebounds for the Braves (2-1). Sean East II added 10 points. Childs also had a career-high six assists.

Jalen Moore had 17 points, seven steals and five assists for the Golden Grizzlies (0-3). Blake Lampman added 11 points. Micah Parrish had 10 points and eight rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 