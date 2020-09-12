Mostly cloudy
Carter, Williams lead Dream past Sun, 82-75

By AP News

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Rookie Chennedy Carter scored 22 points, Courtney Williams had 20 points and nine rebounds and the Atlanta Dream beat the Connecticut Sun 82-75 on Friday night.

Atlanta (7-14) entered a game behind eighth-place Dallas for the final playoff spot. The Wings were playing the Chicago Sky later Friday. Connecticut (10-12) has already clinched a playoff spot, sitting in seventh.

Betnijah Laney had 14 points, 10 rebounds and four assists, and Monique Billings added 13 points and eight boards for Atlanta, which closes the regular season Sunday against Washington.

DeWanna Bonner led Connecticut with 17 points and eight rebounds. Natisha Hiedeman and Kaila Charles each scored 13 points, and Alyssa Thomas had nine points and nine rebounds. The Sun’s next game will be in the playoffs.

Bonner scored 11 points in the first half, making all three of her shots from behind the arc, as the Sun held a 36-33 lead.

