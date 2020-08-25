Partly cloudy
Portland's Lillard injures knee in Game 4 against Lakers

By AP News
Portland Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard (0) argues with referee David Guthrie (16) during the first quarter of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP)

Portland’s Lillard injures knee in Game 4 against Lakers

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla (AP) — Damian Lillard left Game 4 of the Portland Trail Blazers’ playoff series with the Los Angeles Lakers because of a right knee injury.

Lillard, who was the MVP of the seeding games in the NBA bubble in Florida, had 11 points before leaving the game in the third quarter Monday night. He left the floor for a time after his knee appeared to buckle, then returned briefly before leaving again.

No further details about the injury were immediately available.

Lillard, a five-time All-Star for the Trail Blazers, averaged 30 points and eight rebounds in the regular season.

